KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2022) Websites of Ukrainian government agencies have suffered massive DDOS attacks on Wednesday evening, Mikhailo Fedorov, the minister of digital transformation, said.

"At about 16:00 (14:00 GMT), another massive DDoS attack on our state began.

There is relevant data from a number of banks, there are also problems with access to the websites of the parliament, It is already working, the Cabinet of Ministers, and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs," Fedorov wrote on his Telegram channel.