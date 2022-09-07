Ukrainian Grain Arrives in EU Before Being Distributed to Other Countries - Berlin

Grain exported from Ukrainian ports under the grain deal first arrives in the European Union and then gets distributed to third countries via European transport routes, a spokesperson of the German economy ministry said on Wednesday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2022) Grain exported from Ukrainian ports under the grain deal first arrives in the European Union and then gets distributed to third countries via European transport routes, a spokesperson of the German economy ministry said on Wednesday.

"As far as I know, the export to the EU is carried out only within the framework of alternative routes, because grain is accordingly sent to third countries through European transport routes in due course," the spokesperson said, answering the relevant question at a press briefing.

The spokesperson added that the ministry has no information that "a significant amount of Ukrainian grain is exported to the EU by other ways than via the alternative routes."

Earlier in the day, Russian President Vladimir Putin accused the West of deceiving poor countries and breaking the agreements of the grain deal by preventing Russian food products from entering global markets.

He also said that he will discuss restrictions to the grain deal mechanism with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan since majority of cargo departs for European ports and not for Africa or the middle East.

Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova also noted that out of some 62 cargo vessels with agricultural products that have so far departed from Ukrainian ports, only seven headed to Africa.

On July 22, Russia, Ukraine, and Turkey signed an UN-brokered initiative to provide a humanitarian maritime corridor for ships with food and fertilizer exports from Black Sea ports. Three key Ukrainian ports Odesa, Chornomorsk, and Yuzhne were unblocked to resume exports. A joint coordination center was set up to monitor the implementation of the initiative, including ensuring that cargo ships do not carry unauthorized goods or personnel.