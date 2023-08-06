Ukrainian Grain Cargo Train Partially Derails in Moldova - Rail Authority

(@FahadShabbir)

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2023) A cargo train carrying Ukrainian grain partially derailed in southern Moldova on Saturday evening, causing six carriages to overturn, the Moldovan rail authority said.

"A rail accident happened on the Kulma - Ceadir-Lunga railroad in the evening when six of grain-carrying carriages came loose and derailed," the press statement read.

The 61-carriage train was headed to the southern Ukrainian seaport of Reni in the northwestern Black Sea, the rail authority said. It suggested that extremely hot weather caused the metal track to overheat and lose its strength.

Police and salvage crews were sent to the scene. There were no immediate reports of casualties.