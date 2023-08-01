Open Menu

Ukrainian Grain Lorries Wait Days To Unload At Danube Port

Ukrainian grain lorries wait days to unload at Danube port

Izmail, Ukraine, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2023 ) :Anton Moiseyev sat for the third day in the cabin of his lorry, parked by a roadside cafe in Ukraine's southern Odesa region, in a bottleneck triggered by Russia's scrapping of a grain shipping deal.

He was waiting along with hundreds of other lorry drivers taking grain to the Danube river port of Izmail, now the main export route for Ukrainian agricultural products.

"I don't know how much longer it will take," said the 41-year-old driver delivering a cargo of wheat from the central Kirovograd region.

Previously, Ukraine exported via the Black Sea on large ships but a wartime deal on safe passage broke down after Moscow exited July 17.

Russia then bombed Black Sea port infrastructure.

Huge volumes of grain are now heading to small river ports in Odesa region adjacent to Romania.

"That's why everyone comes here. From all over Ukraine, practically," said lorry driver Sergiy Gretsyk, 36, from Vinnytsia region in centre-west Ukraine.

Formerly obscure ports, Reni and Izmail, have become crucial to global food supplies and are struggling to process all the grain, causing the massive bottleneck.

"The ports of Reni and Izmail cannot handle this," since they are "drops in the ocean" compared to the Black Sea ports, Moiseyev said.

"There is a lot of grain but we can't get it out."

