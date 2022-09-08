Ukrainian Grain Supplied in Accordance With Food Deal - Defense Ministry

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2022) Grain from Ukrainian ports continues to be supplied in accordance with the plan agreed upon in the landmark UN-brokered food deal in Istanbul, the Turkish Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

On July 22, Ukraine and Russia signed a deal that lifted restrictions on supplies of Russian products for export and provided for Moscow's assistance in exporting Ukrainian grain, food and fertilizer from the ports of Odesa, Chornomorsk and Yuzhne through the Black Sea.

"Grain supplies continue in accordance with the plan. As of this morning, five more ships have left Ukrainian ports," the ministry said.

On Wednesday, four other ships left the ports as part of the food deal, according to the ministry.

Speaking at a plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) on Wednesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that almost all grain exported from Ukraine was sent not to the countries in need, but to the countries of the European Union. According to the Russian leader, restrictions on the mechanism are worth discussing with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Moreover, part of the deal regarding the export of Russian food and fertilizers is not working, Vasily Nebenzia, Russia's permanent representative to the UN in New York, said, adding that the agreement might be terminated due to this fact.