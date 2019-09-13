UrduPoint.com
Ukrainian Hacker Pleads Guilty To Role In Theft Of 15Mln Credit Cards - Court Document

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th September, 2019) Ukrainian hacker Fedir Oleksiyovich Hladyr has pleaded guilty to his role in the theft of $15 million credit cards as part of a $1 billion cybercrime plot covering 47 states and up to a quarter century in jail, the US District Court in Seattle said.

"[Hladyr] enters a plea of guilty to the following charges [of] of Conspiracy to commit wire fraud...

[and] computer hacking," the official court of document record in the agreement said on Thursday.

Hladyr, 34, also agreed to pay back $2.5 million in restitution, the agreement stipulated.

Hladyr was part of a sophisticated international hacking gang called FIN7 that targeted businesses in 47 states and accessed credit and debit card records.

In 2018, the US Justice Department said three Ukrainian nationals - Hydyr, Dmytro Fedorov and Andrii Kolpakov - had been indicted in the US District Court in Seattle for participating in the plot.

