Ukrainian Health Minister, AstraZeneca Discuss COVID-19 Vaccine Delivery Timeline

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st December, 2020) Ukrainian Health Minister Maxym Stepanov has held a video conversation with Alec van Gelder, AstraZeneca's CEO on international and government affairs, during which the sides discussed the date and terms of the COVID-19 vaccine's delivery to Ukraine, the press service of the Ukrainian health ministry said on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine was planning to purchase 16 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines. The country has signed a contract with China's Sinovac Biotech to secure urgent delivery of over 1.9 million doses of the Chinese vaccine.

"Ukrainian Health Minister Maxym Stepanov has hold negotiations with Alec van Gelder, AstraZeneca's CEO on international and government affairs.

The sides have discussed the pre-contract conditions, as well as the terms and logistics of the delivery of the COVID-19 vaccine to Ukraine," the ministry wrote on its Facebook account.

Stepanov stressed that Ukraine was ready to receive the vaccines and had drawn a plan on the national vaccination.

Gelder thanked the ministry for its "coherence and transparency," adding that AstraZeneca would start to "elaborate variants to deliver vaccines to Ukraine in the shortest term."

On December 25, Zelenskyy said that Ukraine was planning to acquire from 100,000 to 200,000 doses of a vaccine against COVID-19 in January, adding that he had tasked Stepanov to purchase vaccines for Ukraine at least in February.

