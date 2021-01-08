UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ukrainian Health Minister Confirms Receiving Application To Register Russian Vaccine

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 08th January 2021 | 04:16 PM

Ukrainian Health Minister Confirms Receiving Application to Register Russian Vaccine

Ukrainian Health Minister Maxym Stepanov has confirmed receiving an application from a Kharkiv-based pharmaceutical company to register Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2021) Ukrainian Health Minister Maxym Stepanov has confirmed receiving an application from a Kharkiv-based pharmaceutical company to register Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine.

On Wednesday, Ukrainian firm Biolik said that it had submitted a registration application for the Russian vaccine on December 31.

"Сompany Biolik has filed an application with the State Expert Center. This is just an application ... Then they must submit a registration form, they must submit a dossier. This dossier should clearly reflect the safety of this vaccine, as well as results of phase 1, 2 and 3 of clinical trials � all this should be reflected in the dossier. Finally, we will see not some political slogans, but what the Russian vaccine is," Stepanov told a briefing.

Based on these documents, he continued, "it will be possible to talk about the quality of these papers and speak more frankly about this vaccine.

"

The minister added that there had been a lot of "big politics" around Sputnik V.

"The Russian Federation has always used every opportunity in this hybrid war, and now this is no exception," he argued, noting that issues of Ukrainians' health must not be involved in "information wars that are spreading around this vaccine."

The official went on to express confidence that the health ministry was able to provide the country with vaccines from "the world's leading manufacturers."

Ukraine has yet to receive first vaccine shots. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday tasked law enforcement agencies with verifying reports about the Pfizer vaccine being smuggled into the country for a "covert" immunization of the top elite.

Related Topics

World Russia Company December All From Top

Recent Stories

China allocates 1.7 bln yuan to assist agriculture ..

3 minutes ago

OGDCL adds 2,666 BPD oil, 82 MMCFD gas in system d ..

3 minutes ago

Miracle baby clutches onto life in central Turkey

3 minutes ago

COVID-19 cases surpass grim count of 70,000 in Tok ..

3 minutes ago

CO2 levels this year '50 percent higher than 18th ..

10 minutes ago

EU doubles BioNTech/Pfizer vaccine order to 600 mi ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.