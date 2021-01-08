Ukrainian Health Minister Confirms Receiving Application to Register Russian Vaccine

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2021) Ukrainian Health Minister Maxym Stepanov has confirmed receiving an application from a Kharkiv-based pharmaceutical company to register Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine.

On Wednesday, Ukrainian firm Biolik said that it had submitted a registration application for the Russian vaccine on December 31.

"Сompany Biolik has filed an application with the State Expert Center. This is just an application ... Then they must submit a registration form, they must submit a dossier. This dossier should clearly reflect the safety of this vaccine, as well as results of phase 1, 2 and 3 of clinical trials � all this should be reflected in the dossier. Finally, we will see not some political slogans, but what the Russian vaccine is," Stepanov told a briefing.

Based on these documents, he continued, "it will be possible to talk about the quality of these papers and speak more frankly about this vaccine.

"

The minister added that there had been a lot of "big politics" around Sputnik V.

"The Russian Federation has always used every opportunity in this hybrid war, and now this is no exception," he argued, noting that issues of Ukrainians' health must not be involved in "information wars that are spreading around this vaccine."

The official went on to express confidence that the health ministry was able to provide the country with vaccines from "the world's leading manufacturers."

Ukraine has yet to receive first vaccine shots. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday tasked law enforcement agencies with verifying reports about the Pfizer vaccine being smuggled into the country for a "covert" immunization of the top elite.