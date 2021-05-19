UrduPoint.com
Ukrainian Health Minister Dismissed Due To Unsatisfactory Vaccination Pace

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 19th May 2021 | 03:14 PM

Ukrainian health minister dismissed due to unsatisfactory vaccination pace

The Ukrainian parliament dismissed Health Minister Maksym Stepanov on Tuesday due to the country's slow vaccination pace, the parliament's press service reported

KIEV, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2021 ) :The Ukrainian parliament dismissed Health Minister Maksym Stepanov on Tuesday due to the country's slow vaccination pace, the parliament's press service reported.

The corresponding decision was supported by 292 members of parliament, while the minimum required number is 226.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that the main reason for the dismissal of Stepanov was the unsatisfactory pace of the nation's vaccination campaign against COVID-19, which stems from the constant postponement of the delivery of vaccines to the country.

"There are many things for which we can thank him (Stepanov) for. But there are also failed tasks that cannot be ignored. The new minister will have very clear tasks and tough deadlines for things that have not yet been done by the ministry," said Shmyhal.

Stepanov was appointed health minister on March 30, 2020.

On Tuesday, the parliament also approved the resignations of Infrastructure Minister Vladyslav Kryklii and Minister of Economic Development, Trade and Agriculture Igor Petrashko.

