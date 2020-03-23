Ukrainian Health Minister Urges for State of Emergency Due to COVID-19

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2020) Ukrainian Health Minister Illia Yemets said on Sunday that a state of emergency should have been declared in Ukraine to curb the rampant spread of the coronavirus.

"I have been saying this from day one of my work in the government [March 4]. It had to be done from the very beginning. Had we done it, there would have been no such geometrical progression of the spread as is the case now," Yemets said in an appearance at channel 112 Ukraine.

The number of COVID-19 cases in Ukraine has reached 73, according to the latest update from the Ukrainian Health Ministry on its Telegram channel on Sunday.

The Ukrainian government has quarantined all educational institutions and banned public gatherings until April 3, as part of measures to contain the spread of the coronavirus. Transport systems went under drastic restrictions: the subway closed on Tuesday and all public transport in Kiev are now allowed to carry no more than 10 people and only subject to all of them wearing medical masks.