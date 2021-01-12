UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ukrainian Health Minister Vows Extending Coronavirus-Related Lockdown Beyond January 24

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 12th January 2021 | 11:20 PM

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2021) Ukrainian Health Minister Maksym Stepanov said on Thursday that he insisted on extending the lockdown in the country beyond January 24.

The Ukrainian government previously introduced enhanced quarantine measures (lockdown) due to coronavirus from January 8 to 24, and also extended the national quarantine and the state of emergency in the country, which were previously in force until the end of 2020, through February 28. During the period of strict quarantine restrictions, schools and universities will be closed, while kindergartens may continue work. Any mass events are prohibited.

Also, the work of any markets is banned. In addition, the operation of entertainment establishments is completely prohibited. Cultural institutions will be closed as well.

"There are grounds for it. I insist on this. I, my advisers, leading epidemiologists of our country, are in favor of extending this quarantine and precisely in the existing circumstances," Stepanov told the Channel 24 broadcaster.

He noted that this position was due to the fact that people gathered in large groups during the New Year holidays, in addition, there is a seasonal increase in the incidence of ARVI (including influenza) in the winter period.

