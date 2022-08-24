(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SIMFEROPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2022) A missile attack by Ukrainian troops from the HIMARS MLRS on the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power plant in the Kherson region was repelled, more than 10 missiles were fired in total, most were shot down, but some still hit the plant's area, Vladimir Leontyev, the head of the administration of the Kakhovka district, told Sputnik.

"The missile attack on the hydroelectric power station was repelled. In total, more than 10 missiles were fired. Most of them were shot down. There are a small number of hits in the area of the hydroelectric power station," Leontyev said, adding, that the shelling was carried out from the MLRS HIMARS.

"One hundred percent, it was HIMARS," the official said.