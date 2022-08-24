UrduPoint.com

Ukrainian HIMARS Attack On Kakhovka HPP Repelled - Region's Authorities

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 24, 2022 | 08:30 PM

Ukrainian HIMARS Attack on Kakhovka HPP Repelled - Region's Authorities

SIMFEROPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2022) A missile attack by Ukrainian troops from the HIMARS MLRS on the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power plant in the Kherson region was repelled, more than 10 missiles were fired in total, most were shot down, but some still hit the plant's area, Vladimir Leontyev, the head of the administration of the Kakhovka district, told Sputnik.

"The missile attack on the hydroelectric power station was repelled. In total, more than 10 missiles were fired. Most of them were shot down. There are a small number of hits in the area of the hydroelectric power station," Leontyev said, adding, that the shelling was carried out from the MLRS HIMARS.

"One hundred percent, it was HIMARS," the official said.

Related Topics

Attack Vladimir Putin Kherson From

Recent Stories

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi Organized "Azadi ..

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi Organized "Azadi Alami Mushaira" on the occas ..

52 minutes ago
 The Style Icon – Camon 19 Neo Now Available at a ..

The Style Icon – Camon 19 Neo Now Available at a Reduced Price

3 hours ago
 PGC Robotics Exhibition 2022 - Bringing Together F ..

PGC Robotics Exhibition 2022 - Bringing Together Future Generations of Innovator ..

5 hours ago
 Imran Khan decides to approach ATC to secure pre-a ..

Imran Khan decides to approach ATC to secure pre-arrest bail

7 hours ago
 Imran Khan's nomination papers accepted for NA-108

Imran Khan's nomination papers accepted for NA-108

8 hours ago
 Pakistan condemns sacrilegious remarks by BJP abou ..

Pakistan condemns sacrilegious remarks by BJP about Prophet Muhammad (PBUH)

8 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.