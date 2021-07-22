UrduPoint.com
Ukrainian, Hungarian Foreign Ministers Discuss Draft Law On Ethnic Communities

Thu 22nd July 2021 | 05:40 PM

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2021) Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on Thursday discussed with his Hungarian counterpart, Peter Szijjarto, a draft law on ethnic communities living in Ukraine.

The top diplomat of Hungary, which currently chairs the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe, is on a visit to Ukraine and expected to travel to Donbas.

"I have informed Peter in detail about the development of the law, its philosophy, and about how further discussion and adoption will go," Kuleba said at a joint press conference.

It is impossible to meet the desires of all the ethnic communities, but Kiev is set to work constructively and create a law that will strengthen Ukrainian society, the minister added.

On July 1, the Ukrainian parliament passed the law on indigenous peoples of Ukraine, which was signed by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on July 21. The controversial bill does not include Russians in the list of indigenous peoples, as well as other ethnic groups that have been living in Ukraine for hundreds of years.

More Stories From World

