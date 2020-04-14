Ukrainian, Hungarian Foreign Ministers Discuss Efforts to Combat COVID-19

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2020) Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba held a telephone conversation with Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto and the sides discussed efforts to combat the COVID-19 pandemic and economic cooperation, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry's press service said on Tuesday.

"The foreign ministers discussed countering COVID-19, exchanged data on the dynamics of the spread of the virus in Ukraine and Hungary and on the current needs of the health systems of the two countries. They also informed each other about the measures of the Ukrainian and Hungarian governments to contain the pandemic," the statement said.

The sides paid special attention to the prospects for economic cooperation between Ukraine and Hungary and agreed to develop it despite troubles caused by the pandemic.

Ukrainian health authorities have confirmed 3,372 coronavirus cases so far and 98 fatalities. In Hungary, a total of 1,512 cases of the disease have been confirmed and 122 fatalities.

According to Johns Hopkins University, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the world stands at almost 2 million, and the global death toll has exceeded 120,000 people.