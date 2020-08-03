UrduPoint.com
Ukrainian Industrial Elite Boguslayev Behind Italian Island Purchase - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Mon 03rd August 2020 | 05:30 PM

Ukrainian Industrial Elite Boguslayev Behind Italian Island Purchase - Reports

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd August, 2020) The Italian island of Gallinara, located in the Ligurian Sea not far from southern France, was acquired in July by Alexander Boguslayev, the son of the prominent Ukrainian industrialist and politician, Vyacheslav Boguslayev, local media reported on Monday.

According to the Milan newspaper, Corriere della Sera, the deal ” worth more than 10 million Euros ($11.7 million) ” was struck on July 17 between a group of wealthy local families that have owned Gallinara since the 1970s and the Monte Carlo-registered company, Galinette.

The publication claims that the person behind Galinette, whose personal data completely coincides with the data of 42-year-old Alexander Boguslayev, lives in the Principality of Monaco, but has the citizenship of the island state of Grenada.

Boguslayev has been running Motor Sich for many years, one of the world's largest aircraft gas turbine engine enterprises.

He is among Ukraine's richest people.

In the municipality of the Ligurian city of Albenga, to which Gallinara belongs in administrative terms, told Sputnik that they have no information regarding the sale of the island since it is private property.

Gallinara Island, resembling a turtle from afar, is a unique natural site and has a rich history. The island is 470 meters (0.3 miles) long and 450 meters wide, and is about 11 hectares. Its maximum height is 87 meters above sea level. Gallinara is located just one and a half kilometers from the coast of the Italian region of Liguria. Since 1989, the island has had the status of a regional natural park, and tourists are not allowed to step ashore.

