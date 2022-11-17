UrduPoint.com

Ukrainian Infrastructure Minister Says Grain Deal Will Be Extended For 120 Days

Sumaira FH Published November 17, 2022 | 12:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2022) The Turkey and UN-brokered Istanbul grain deal, which is set to expire on November 19, will be prolonged for another 120 days, Ukrainian Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov said on Thursday.

"#BlackSeaGrainInitiative will be prolonged for 120 days ... We officially appealed to the partners with a proposal to extend the Initiative for 1 year and to include the Mykolaiv port in it. It is also important to ensure the effective operation of the JCC. We submit our proposals for solving existing problems," the minister tweeted.

