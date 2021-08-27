UrduPoint.com

Ukrainian Integration Minister Hits Back After Estonia Predicts Long Path To EU Membership

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 27th August 2021 | 01:10 AM

Ukrainian Integration Minister Hits Back After Estonia Predicts Long Path to EU Membership

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2021) A Ukrainian minister in charge of Euro-Atlantic integration lashed back at the Estonian president on Thursday after she said Ukraine was decades away from EU membership.

"I think that [Kersti] Kaljulaid's remark is another sign of the EU's reluctance to expand and an attempt to blame it on alleged shortcomings of Eastern Neighborhood countries," Olha Stefanishyna told the European Pravda website.

Kaljulaid said in an interview to the website this week that it would probably take Ukraine, Moldova and Georgia 20 years to meet EU's criteria for accession.

Stefanishyna, a deputy prime minister in President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's office, said the speed of Ukraine's accession depended on both Brussels and Kiev. She argued that Ukraine had "all the reasons" to be granted the status of a potential candidate.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Ukraine Brussels Kiev Georgia Moldova All From

Recent Stories

UAE begins hosting, providing social care for Afgh ..

UAE begins hosting, providing social care for Afghan families under Mohamed bin ..

27 minutes ago
 Australian PM thanks UAE for facilitating evacuati ..

Australian PM thanks UAE for facilitating evacuation of Australian citizens from ..

57 minutes ago
 Hot, humid weather forecast for Balochistan

Hot, humid weather forecast for Balochistan

43 minutes ago
 Pakistan plying key role for peace in region, says ..

Pakistan plying key role for peace in region, says Governor Balochistan

43 minutes ago
 UK to Continue Evacuations From Afghanistan Despit ..

UK to Continue Evacuations From Afghanistan Despite Explosions in Kabul - Johnso ..

43 minutes ago
 New Threat of Car Bombing at North Gate of Kabul A ..

New Threat of Car Bombing at North Gate of Kabul Airport - Reports

43 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.