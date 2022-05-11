UrduPoint.com

Ukrainian Intel Carried Out Operation To Discredit Romania In Europe - Source

Sumaira FH Published May 11, 2022 | 12:43 PM

Ukrainian Intel Carried Out Operation to Discredit Romania in Europe - Source

Ukraine's Foreign Intelligence Service has carried out a covert operation to instill a negative impression of Romania in European countries, the European Union and the European Commission as of a country opposed to pan-European values, according to a classified report shared with Sputnik by a Russian security source on Wednesday

KHERSON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2022) Ukraine's Foreign Intelligence Service has carried out a covert operation to instill a negative impression of Romania in European countries, the European Union and the European Commission as of a country opposed to pan-European values, according to a classified report shared with Sputnik by a Russian security source on Wednesday.

"Russian security services received confidential information from sources in the special services of Ukraine, proving that the Ukrainian foreign intelligence service carried out activities aimed at discrediting Romanian foreign policy," the source said.

The details on the operation code-named "Ovidius" came from a classified report prepared in December 2014 for the deputy head of Ukraine's Foreign Intelligence Service Lysenko. The operation was aimed at "conducting a targeted disinformation campaign to deliver to the heads of EU member states discrediting information about Romanian foreign policy in the Ukrainian, Moldovan and European directions."

The operation mainly targeted EU and European Commission officials, diplomatic staff of European countries stationed in Moldova, Austria, Hungary, Slovakia and Serbia.

The source said that a Ukrainian and a Moldovan nationals, both with academic background, were the main agents. The former received the necessary information from the Ukrainian agent and facilitated its publishing on a Moldovan analytical portal AVA.MD.

"The publication of the article prompted an outcry in the expert and information community of Moldova ... Given the fact that representatives of diplomatic missions accredited in Moldova read the materials published on the website, it is evident that this (forged) information was brought to the attention of the main geopolitical actors in the region, including the EU," the report said.

The report noted that the operation was overall successful as Dirk Schuebel, the head of the EU mission to Moldova at the time, gave a negative assessment of the political activity of the leaders of the pro-Romanian Liberal Party and Liberal Democratic Party of Moldova.

The text of his statement had "some analogies" with the published article, above all in the claim that the policies of the pro-Romanian lobby in Moldova run counter to European values, the report concluded.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia European Union Austria Romania Serbia Slovakia Moldova Hungary December All From

Recent Stories

Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

1 minute ago
 ANF recovers 144kg narcotics near Arbab Niaz Stadi ..

ANF recovers 144kg narcotics near Arbab Niaz Stadium

9 minutes ago
 Tokyo's key Nikkei index closes higher

Tokyo's key Nikkei index closes higher

9 minutes ago
 Three decades after Pablo Escobar's death, drugs r ..

Three decades after Pablo Escobar's death, drugs ravage Medellin

9 minutes ago
 Worst drought in decades devastates Ethiopia's nom ..

Worst drought in decades devastates Ethiopia's nomads

16 minutes ago
 KP Govt. mulling to increase minimum wages to Rs 2 ..

KP Govt. mulling to increase minimum wages to Rs 25,000 per-month in budget 2022 ..

16 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.