UrduPoint.com

Ukrainian Intelligence Chief Announces Spring Offensive

Sumaira FH Published January 04, 2023 | 06:18 PM

Ukrainian Intelligence Chief Announces Spring Offensive

Kyrylo Budanov, chief of the main intelligence directorate at the Ukrainian defense ministry, has said Ukrainian armed forces plan to attack Russian territories in a major push come spring

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th January, 2023) Kyrylo Budanov, chief of the main intelligence directorate at the Ukrainian defense ministry, has said Ukrainian armed forces plan to attack Russian territories in a major push come spring.

"This will happen throughout Ukraine, from Crimea to the Donbas," he told US broadcaster ABC news in an interview published Wednesday.

Budanov said he expected fighting to be the "hottest" in March, with strikes going "deeper and deeper" into the Russian territory. He argued that Crimea was Ukrainian territory and that Ukraine "can use any weapon on our territory."

Related Topics

Attack Ukraine Russia March From Weapon

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid launches Dubai Economic Agenda ..

Mohammed bin Rashid launches Dubai Economic Agenda &#039;D33&#039; with total ec ..

5 minutes ago
 Dacoit killed in encounter with police in Lahore

Dacoit killed in encounter with police in Lahore

44 seconds ago
 Iran Inks Deal With Russia to Build Ship in Russia ..

Iran Inks Deal With Russia to Build Ship in Russian Port of Solyanka - Reports

46 seconds ago
 MoHAP organises training workshops to boost cadres ..

MoHAP organises training workshops to boost cadres&#039; skills

35 minutes ago
 42 rehabilitated drug addicts reunited with famili ..

42 rehabilitated drug addicts reunited with families in Peshawar

48 seconds ago
 19 killed in central Somalia car bombings claimed ..

19 killed in central Somalia car bombings claimed by Al-Shabaab

49 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.