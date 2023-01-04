Ukrainian Intelligence Chief Announces Spring Offensive

Kyrylo Budanov, chief of the main intelligence directorate at the Ukrainian defense ministry, has said Ukrainian armed forces plan to attack Russian territories in a major push come spring

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th January, 2023) Kyrylo Budanov, chief of the main intelligence directorate at the Ukrainian defense ministry, has said Ukrainian armed forces plan to attack Russian territories in a major push come spring.

"This will happen throughout Ukraine, from Crimea to the Donbas," he told US broadcaster ABC news in an interview published Wednesday.

Budanov said he expected fighting to be the "hottest" in March, with strikes going "deeper and deeper" into the Russian territory. He argued that Crimea was Ukrainian territory and that Ukraine "can use any weapon on our territory."