Ukrainian Intelligence Head Confirms Kiev's Involvement In Terrorist Attacks On Russians

The head of Ukraine's military intelligence, Kyrylo Budanov, admitted on Tuesday Kiev's involvement in terrorist attacks against well-known Russian citizens, saying that Ukraine had already "got" many of them

"We have already got many people. There are such cases spread in media that are becoming known to the public as people say," Budanov told a Ukrainian journalist, who asked him if Kiev will "get" Sputnik and RT Editor-In-Chief Margarita Simonyan, prominent Russian journalist Vladimir Solovyov and others.

At the same time, Budanov refused to say whether Ukraine had been behind the attempted murder of Russian writer, politician and co-chairman of the political party A Just Russia � For Truth, Zakhar Prilepin, that took place earlier in the month.

"When you get personal, I have to answer you the way any intelligence services in the world usually do.

We cannot comment on this situation and can neither confirm nor deny this information," the intelligence official added.

On May 6, Prilepin's car was blown up on a highway in Russia's Nizhny Novgorod Region. The driver was killed, while Prilepin was injured. The main suspect in the assassination attempt, Alexander Permyakov, was apprehended by the regional police in hot pursuit later that day. He admitted during an interrogation that he had acted on the instructions of the Ukrainian special services, the Russian Investigative Committee said.

Another terrorist attack involving a prominent Russian national took place in early April. An unidentified explosive device went off in a cafe in the center of St. Petersburg, killing military reporter Vladlen Tatarsky. Russia's National Anti-Terrorism Committee said that the terrorist attack had been planned by the Ukrainian special services.

