Ukrainian Intelligence Posts Photo Of US Black Hawk Helicopter With Ukrainian Insignia

Sumaira FH Published February 21, 2023 | 10:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2023) Ukrainian military intelligence on Tuesday posted a photo featuring a US military multirole UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter with Ukrainian insignia, stating that the helicopter has been used by Kiev.

"The military aviation continues its work at the forefront line of our country's defense," the statement read.

A photo of a Black Hawk standing in a hangar and painted in the Ukrainian flag's colors was attached to the message. A modification of a Мi-24 Soviet attack helicopter can also be seen nearby.

The helicopter in the photo is not equipped with points of suspension and therefore has likely been used as a transport or airdrop vehicle.

The model was not on the previous public lists of US arms supplies to Ukraine.

The UH-60 Black Hawk is a twin-engine multipurpose helicopter produced by US company Sikorsky Aircraft. According to the data provided at the producer's official web site, it is used for transporting troops and supplies to the battle zone and also for evacuating the wounded. Civil modifications of the vehicle are used by fire services.

