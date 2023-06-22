Ukrainian Intelligence Service Confirms Russian Strike Against Its Headquarters in Kiev

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2023) Ukraine's defense intelligence spokesman Andriy Yusov said on Wednesday that the headquarters of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry in Kiev had been under attack.

"The main thing we need to know: yes, there were attacks... But the work at the Main Intelligence Directorate has never stopped even for an hour," he told reporters.

The Russian Defense Ministry said on May 29 that it had launched a massive missile attack on Ukrainian airfields, command centers and radar posts.

Ukrainian social media reported explosions near the Main Intelligence Directorate's headquarters on Rybalskyi Island on the Dnipro River in Kiev, citing local residents. automobile traffic was blocked in the area, the media said.

On June 15, a Russian law enforcement representative told Sputnik, citing sources in the Ukrainian military intelligence. that the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry, Kyrylo Budanov, was wounded by the Russian missile strike on May 29 and was in a military hospital in Berlin.