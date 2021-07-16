KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2021) Ukrainian Interior Minister Arsen Avakov stepped away from the office he had held for seven years following a request from President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the deputy interior chief said Thursday.

The Ukrainian parliament voted earlier in the day to accept Avakov's resignation. The 57-year-old, who served under two presidents since the 2014 coup, announced his departure on Tuesday without naming the reason.

"It was the president's decision to propose that Arsen Borysovych [Avakov] resigns.

Arsen Borysovych accepted this proposal," Anton Herashchenko told the Ukraina 24 tv channel.

Herashchenko added that Avakov's possible resignation had long been discussed within Zelenskyy's inner circle and did not come as a surprise.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has proposed naming Denys Monastyrskyy, a member of the pro-president Servant of the People party and the head of the parliament's law enforcement committee, as Avakov's replacement.