Ukrainian Interior Minister Avakov to Maintain Position in New Cabinet - Reports

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2019) Ukrainian Interior Minister Arsen Avakov will maintain his position in the new Ukrainian cabinet, which is expected to be formed on Thursday, media reported.

According to Ukrayinska Pravda newspaper, lawmakers have been told at a meeting of Servant of the People faction that Avakov will maintain his position.

The newspaper added that the matter had spurred discussions.

The Livyi Bereh newspaper confirmed the information, citing a knowledgeable source. The source told Livyi Bereh that Avakov could remain in the cabinet as a "temporary minister."

The Ukrainian parliament of the new convocation is currently holding its first session, during which it is expected to elect a prime minister and a new cabinet.