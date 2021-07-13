UrduPoint.com
Ukrainian Interior Minister Avakov Wrote Letter Of Resignation - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 28 seconds ago Tue 13th July 2021 | 08:04 PM

Ukrainian Interior Minister Avakov Wrote Letter of Resignation - Reports

Ukrainian Interior Minister Arsen Avakov wrote a letter of resignation, the Gordon news outlet reported, citing an informed source

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2021) Ukrainian Interior Minister Arsen Avakov wrote a letter of resignation, the Gordon news outlet reported, citing an informed source.

According to sources of the UNN agency, the Ukrainian parliament may consider the minister's resignation statement on July 15.

Avakov was appointed Ukrainian Interior Minister on February 27, 2014. He was reassigned to the post on August 29, 2019. He is the last of the two ministers of the previous government who remained in the cabinet under the new government. After the resignation of the government of Oleksiy Honcharuk in March 2020, Avakov also retained his post

