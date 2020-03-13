UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ukrainian Interior Minister Reports On 12 COVID-19 Cases In Horlivka In Donetsk Region

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 7 minutes ago Fri 13th March 2020 | 05:06 PM

Ukrainian Interior Minister Reports on 12 COVID-19 Cases in Horlivka in Donetsk Region

The Ukrainian Interior Ministry has information about 12 cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the city of Horlivka, located in the country's east, which is under the control of the self-proclaimed People's Republic of Donetsk, Minister Arsen Avakov said on Friday

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th March, 2020) The Ukrainian Interior Ministry has information about 12 cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the city of Horlivka, located in the country's east, which is under the control of the self-proclaimed People's Republic of Donetsk, Minister Arsen Avakov said on Friday.

"Now, we have preliminary information on 12 cases of the coronavirus disease, which spreads in Horlivka," Avakov said at a cabinet meeting.

So far, only one COVID-19 case has been registered in Ukraine.

Given that COVID-19 has affected over 120 countries, the World Health Organization declared it a pandemic on Wednesday. The total number of confirmed cases worldwide has surpassed 130,000, with the death toll of over 4,900 and the number of recovered people exceeding 68,000.

Related Topics

World Interior Ministry Ukraine Horlivka Donetsk Cabinet Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Czechs close borders from March 16 over virus spre ..

1 minute ago

Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman remanded in NAB custody

1 minute ago

Karachi's infrastructural uplift vital to boost ex ..

1 minute ago

S.Korea to Announce Disaster Zone in Virus-Stricke ..

1 minute ago

European stocks, oil prices recover after rout

1 minute ago

COVID-19 AND ITS PREVENTION MATTERS THE MOST

14 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.