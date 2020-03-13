Ukrainian Interior Minister Reports on 12 COVID-19 Cases in Horlivka in Donetsk Region

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th March, 2020) The Ukrainian Interior Ministry has information about 12 cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the city of Horlivka, located in the country's east, which is under the control of the self-proclaimed People's Republic of Donetsk, Minister Arsen Avakov said on Friday.

"Now, we have preliminary information on 12 cases of the coronavirus disease, which spreads in Horlivka," Avakov said at a cabinet meeting.

So far, only one COVID-19 case has been registered in Ukraine.

Given that COVID-19 has affected over 120 countries, the World Health Organization declared it a pandemic on Wednesday. The total number of confirmed cases worldwide has surpassed 130,000, with the death toll of over 4,900 and the number of recovered people exceeding 68,000.