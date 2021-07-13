Ukrainian Interior Ministry Confirms That Minister Avakov Submitted Letter of Resignation

(@FahadShabbir)

Ukrainian Interior Ministry confirmed that its long-time head, Arsen Avakov, had submitted a letter of resignation, publishing a scanned copy of the document

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2021) Ukrainian Interior Ministry confirmed that its long-time head, Arsen Avakov, had submitted a letter of resignation, publishing a scanned copy of the document.

The resignation of the minister has yet to be accepted by the country's parliament.

"In accordance with part one of Article 18 of the Law of Ukraine 'On the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine,' I submitted a letter of resignation from the post of Interior Minister of Internal. Thanks to the Interior Ministry team for the years of joint work.

Thanks to every officer, ordinary and civil servant. It is my high honour!" Avakov said in a statement published on Facebook.

Avakov was appointed Ukrainian Interior Minister on February 27, 2014. He was reassigned to the post on August 29, 2019. He is the last of the two ministers of the previous government who remained in the cabinet under the new government. After the resignation of the government of Oleksiy Honcharuk in March 2020, Avakov also retained his post.