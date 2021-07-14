Ukrainian Interior Ministry Retirees, Police Clash Near Parliament Building

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2021) Several hundred retirees of the Ukranian Interior Ministry, who are attempting to forcefully enter the parliament building in Kiev, clashed with the police on Wednesday, the media reported.

The retirees, who demand a recalculation of pensions, are trying to break through the police cordon guarding the entrance to the parliament, according to the Ukraina 24 tv channel's broadcast.