Ukrainian Interior Ministry Says Deceased US Embassy Employee Had US Citizenship

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2020) The US Embassy employee who died on Wednesday in Kiev was a citizen of the United States, according to Ukrainian Interior Ministry spokesperson Artem Shevchenko.

Earlier in the day, the Kiev department of the Ukrainian National Police said that a female employee of the US Embassy had passed away in the hospital after having been beaten up. The police is looking for a 30 to 40-year-old male suspect. The Ukrainian censor.net website reported, citing a law enforcement source, that the victim's name was Sanver Nikaelo and could have been hit by a train while jogging near railway tracks.

The police have already open a murder investigation.

"A underage witness is using a dummy to show the investigation team where he found the body of the female employee of the US Embassy to Kiev, a US citizen," Shevchenko wrote on Facebook, posting pictures from the possible crime scene.

The spokesman added that the victim was wearing sports clothes and headphones, noting that an accidental death from being hit by a train is not a rare occurrence.