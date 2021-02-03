The Ukrainian Interior Ministry will scrupulously follow the decision by the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) of Ukraine to sanction three Ukrainian broadcasters, Interior Minister Arsen Avakov said Wednesday

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2021) The Ukrainian Interior Ministry will scrupulously follow the decision by the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) of Ukraine to sanction three Ukrainian broadcasters, Interior Minister Arsen Avakov said Wednesday.

Late on Tuesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy put into effect the security council's decision to impose sanctions on lawmaker Taras Kozak, a member of the Opposition Platform For Life party, and opposition-leaning broadcasters 112.Ukraine, NewsOne and ZIK, which are owned by him.

"As a government body that is, among other things, responsible for the country's homeland security, the Interior Ministry will implement the NSDC decision, [as well as] the president's order, with precision and within the legal boundaries, and defend citizens," Avakov said in a video address posted on his Twitter page.

The minister also asked not to confuse the notion of free speech with alleged seditious activity on the foreign dime.

The sanctions against Kozak were imposed for five years. The list of restrictions includes blocking assets, restricting trading operations, preventing the withdrawal of capital from Ukraine, suspension of the fulfillment of economic and financial obligations, cancellation or suspension of licenses and other permits. Also, his tv companies are prohibited from using the radio frequency resource of Ukraine and rebroadcasting TV programs.