UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ukrainian Interior Ministry To Follow Security Council's Decision Banning Broadcasters

Sumaira FH 46 seconds ago Wed 03rd February 2021 | 11:31 PM

Ukrainian Interior Ministry to Follow Security Council's Decision Banning Broadcasters

The Ukrainian Interior Ministry will scrupulously follow the decision by the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) of Ukraine to sanction three Ukrainian broadcasters, Interior Minister Arsen Avakov said Wednesday

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2021) The Ukrainian Interior Ministry will scrupulously follow the decision by the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) of Ukraine to sanction three Ukrainian broadcasters, Interior Minister Arsen Avakov said Wednesday.

Late on Tuesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy put into effect the security council's decision to impose sanctions on lawmaker Taras Kozak, a member of the Opposition Platform For Life party, and opposition-leaning broadcasters 112.Ukraine, NewsOne and ZIK, which are owned by him.

"As a government body that is, among other things, responsible for the country's homeland security, the Interior Ministry will implement the NSDC decision, [as well as] the president's order, with precision and within the legal boundaries, and defend citizens," Avakov said in a video address posted on his Twitter page.

The minister also asked not to confuse the notion of free speech with alleged seditious activity on the foreign dime.

The sanctions against Kozak were imposed for five years. The list of restrictions includes blocking assets, restricting trading operations, preventing the withdrawal of capital from Ukraine, suspension of the fulfillment of economic and financial obligations, cancellation or suspension of licenses and other permits. Also, his tv companies are prohibited from using the radio frequency resource of Ukraine and rebroadcasting TV programs.

Related Topics

Interior Ministry Ukraine Interior Minister Twitter TV From Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Al Ain FC, Israel’s Maccabi Haifa to stage two f ..

17 minutes ago

Al Ghadeer exhibition at the Sheikh Zayed Festival ..

47 minutes ago

10 Malian troops killed in suspected militant atta ..

42 seconds ago

US Partners With State of California to Open 2 Vac ..

43 seconds ago

UAE bent on forging permanent solutions to ensure ..

1 hour ago

Real's Hazard suffers yet another injury blow

45 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.