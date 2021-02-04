Ukrainian Interior Ministry Warns About Possible Destabilization Over 3 Broadcasters Ban

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2021) Zoryan Shkiryak, an aide of the Ukrainian interior minister, has warned about possible attempts to destabilize the situation in the country over the ban of three broadcasters.

On late Tuesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy put into effect the security council's decision to impose sanctions on lawmaker Taras Kozak, a member of the Opposition Platform ” For Life party, and opposition-leaning broadcasters 112.Ukraine, NewsOne and ZIK, which are owned by him. Zelenskyy's press secretary claims that the broadcasters were sponsored by Russia.

"We are currently receiving operational information about possible attempts to destabilize the situation via violent provocations and incitement of hatred and civil confrontation with the use of internal and external destructive forces," Shkiryak said on late Wednesday, as quoted by the ministry's Facebook page.

He added that those standing behind such attempts would face inevitable punishment.

The list of the restrictions imposed on Kozak-linked broadcasters includes blocking assets, restricting trading operations, preventing the withdrawal of capital from Ukraine, suspension of the fulfillment of economic and financial obligations, cancellation or suspension of licenses and other permits. Also, his tv companies are prohibited from using the radio frequency resource of Ukraine and rebroadcasting TV programs. The channels have terminated the on-air broadcasting but are still available on YouTube.

The Opposition Platform ” For Life political party said it would initiate the procedure of impeachment of President Zelenskyy in light of his decision to ban three broadcasters. The Union of Journalists of Ukraine condemned the sanctions saying they violated the right to freedom of speech.