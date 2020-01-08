Ukrainian International Airline Publishes List of Boeing-737 Crash Victims

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2020) Ukraine International Airline has published the list of all 167 passengers killed in Wednesday's crash of its Boeing-737 jet in Iran.

The plane with 167 passengers and nine Ukrainian crew came down in the morning, shortly after taking off from Imam Khomeini Airport in Tehran.

It was flying to the Ukrainian capital of Kiev.

There are expected to be no survivors. The list published by the Ukrainian airline on its website Names all those who were on board alongside their years of birth but makes no mention of their nationalities.