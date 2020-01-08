UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ukrainian International Airline Publishes List Of Boeing-737 Crash Victims

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 08th January 2020 | 06:00 PM

Ukrainian International Airline Publishes List of Boeing-737 Crash Victims

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2020) Ukraine International Airline has published the list of all 167 passengers killed in Wednesday's crash of its Boeing-737 jet in Iran.

The plane with 167 passengers and nine Ukrainian crew came down in the morning, shortly after taking off from Imam Khomeini Airport in Tehran.

It was flying to the Ukrainian capital of Kiev.

There are expected to be no survivors. The list published by the Ukrainian airline on its website Names all those who were on board alongside their years of birth but makes no mention of their nationalities.

Related Topics

Ukraine Iran Tehran Kiev All From Airport

Recent Stories

65 countries participating in Abu Dhabi Grand Slam ..

2 minutes ago

Masdar City builds world’s largest mosaic made f ..

2 minutes ago

Fujairah oil products stocks jump as IMO 2020 take ..

17 minutes ago

CLIX attracts investments worth US$71.4 million

17 minutes ago

Rumors about Kashmir bear no truth: AJK president

19 minutes ago

Policy of keeping interest rate at double-digit op ..

23 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.