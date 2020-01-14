Ukrainian International Airlines, which operated the Boeing 737 that was accidentally shot down in Tehran last week, is not currently looking to resume flights to Iran, the president of the company, Evgeny Dykhne, said in an interview with Ukrainian news portal Leviy Bereg on Tuesday

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2020) Ukrainian International Airlines, which operated the Boeing 737 that was accidentally shot down in Tehran last week, is not currently looking to resume flights to Iran, the president of the company, Evgeny Dykhne, said in an interview with Ukrainian news portal Leviy Bereg on Tuesday.

Earlier in January, the airline along with others suspended flight traffic over Iran for safety reasons amid increasing regional tensions and after the Iranian military unintentionally downed the passenger plane.

"At the moment, [the possibility of resuming flights to Iran] is not even being considered.

Iran is closed for us at the moment," Dykhne said.

The Ukrainian plane crashed on January 8 near Tehran's Imam Khomeini International Airport, killing all 176 people on board. According to the Ukrainian foreign ministry, 82 Iranians, 63 Canadians, 11 Ukrainians, 10 Swedes, four Afghans, three Germans and three UK nationals were among the victims. Most of them were students.

On Saturday, the Iranian military admitted to unintentionally shooting down the jetliner, having confused it with a hostile cruise missile in anticipation of a US retaliation to Iran's attack against US bases in neighboring Iraq.