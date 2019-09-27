Ukrainian Investigators Have Not Questioned Biden or His Son - Anti-Corruption Prosecutors

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2019) Ukrainian investigators have not questioned former US Vice President Joe Biden or his son Hunter as part of an investigation into the Burisma Group's activity, Nazar Kholodnitskiy, head of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office of Ukraine , said Friday.

"As of now, Bidens have not been questioned or summoned as part of these proceedings, neither father nor son," Kholodnitskiy said on the air of the Novoye Vremya radio.

He said that on August 1, 2017, the prosecutor had decided to close the case, in particular, because the case had been unsuccessfully investigated for about two years.

"Unfortunately, then the investigation, the detectives were unable to provide any evidence so that this case could have any further completion. The last meeting was in May 2017, where it was noted that nothing was being done in the case, and the prosecutors gave the detectives two more months of the deadline in order to either show the result, or the case will be closed. On August 1 the proceedings supervisor made this decision," the official said.