UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ukrainian Investigators Open Probe Over Wiretapped Poroshenko, Biden Conversation- Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 26th May 2020 | 01:30 PM

Ukrainian Investigators Open Probe Over Wiretapped Poroshenko, Biden Conversation- Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2020) Ukraine's State Bureau of Investigation has opened a criminal probe over the wiretapping of a conversation between former President Petro Poroshenko and former US Vice President Joe Biden, the Ukrayinska Pravda newspaper reported on Tuesday, citing a source in law enforcement.

Ukrainian independent lawmaker Andriy Derkach this past week made materials that he claimed were recorded telephone conversations between Poroshenko and Biden public. Derkach claimed that he had obtained the recordings from unnamed investigative journalists and had passed them on to prosecutors.

The newspaper published a photograph of a Unified Register of Pre-Trial Investigations document announcing the launch of the probe. Investigators allege that the recording was obtained illegally and was not in the national interest.

The conversation between Poroshenko and Biden was reportedly on the topic of ex-Prosecutor General Viktor Shokin.

During his tenure, Shokin investigated Ukrainian energy company Burisma, which employed Biden's son, Hunter, over money laundering allegations. Shokin was dismissed in the spring of 2016 and the probe was shelved. Biden later publicly admitted that he had threatened to withhold about $1 billion in US military aid to Ukraine unless the prosecutor general was not dismissed from his post.

US President Donald Trump asked his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy to reopen the investigation into Burisma and Hunter Biden's activities in Ukraine, which eventually resulted in Trump being impeached as Democrat lawmakers accused the president of soliciting the Ukrainian authorities to influence the course of the upcoming November presidential election.

Related Topics

Election Ukraine Threatened Company Trump Money November Criminals 2016 Post From Billion

Recent Stories

New Zealand’s PM gives calm response to earthqua ..

1 hour ago

Pakistan reports 1, 356 deaths with 57, 705 cases ..

2 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for May 26, 2020 in Pakistan

3 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

4 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed announces gradual reopening of ..

12 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed offers condolences to Pakistani ..

13 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.