Ukrainian Investigators Say Probing 11 Criminal Cases Against Poroshenko, Other Officials

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2019) The Ukrainian State Bureau of Investigations is probing 11 criminal cases against former Ukrainian president Petro Poroshenko and other high-ranking officials, the head of the bureau, Roman Truba, said on Wednesday.

"Several proceedings against ex-Ukrainian president [Poroshenko] are underway. As of today, the State Bureau of Investigations is probing 11 criminal cases, launched upon applications of different citizens over illegal actions of our high-ranking officials.

The charges range from possible legitimization of money obtained illegally to possible meddling in court activities," Truba said at a briefing, as aired by Ukraine's 5 Kanal broadcaster.

Truba added that Poroshenko was summoned on Wednesday for questioning as a witness in a case on tax evasion and laundering of money obtained through selling the Kuznya na Rybalskomu shipbuilding and armament company. However, Poroshenko skipped the questioning and will be summoned again, Truba specified.