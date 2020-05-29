UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ukrainian Investigators Sequester Poroshenko's Painting Collection In Contraband Case

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 29th May 2020 | 07:03 PM

Ukrainian Investigators Sequester Poroshenko's Painting Collection in Contraband Case

Ukraine's State Bureau of Investigations (SBI) confirmed on Friday that a collection of paintings belonging to former President Petro Poroshenko has been sequestered as part of an art smuggling case

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th May, 2020) Ukraine's State Bureau of Investigations (SBI) confirmed on Friday that a collection of paintings belonging to former President Petro Poroshenko has been sequestered as part of an art smuggling case.

Kiev's Ivan Honchar Museum, where the ex-president is exhibiting his collection of paintings, said that SBI officers had broken into the building for an urgent search. A scuffle between the officers and members of Poroshenko's European Solidarity party broke out. Law enforcement officers seized import customs declarations for these works of art as part of a smuggling case involving the ex-Ukrainian leader.

The museum director was notified that illegal actions involving the collection would entail criminal liability.

"I confirm the information. These paintings were sequestered," the head of the SBI's first investigation department, Mykola Armanov, told reporters.

The SBI is working on over 13 criminal cases against Poroshenko concerning illegal activities, including treason, fraud and smuggling, he may have committed while in office.

Related Topics

Import Ukraine May Criminals

Recent Stories

152 overseas Pakistanis quarantined

2 minutes ago

Denmark to Reopen to Tourists From Germany, Norway ..

2 minutes ago

US Spy Suspect Whelan Successfully Undergoes Surge ..

2 minutes ago

Brazil GDP contracts 1.5 pc in Q1 due to pandemic

2 minutes ago

US ex-marine in Russia spy trial has urgent operat ..

6 minutes ago

Pakistan's national flag returns from space voyage ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.