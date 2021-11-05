Ukrainian Investigators Suspect Yanukovych of Creating Organized Criminal Group

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2021) The Ukrainian State Bureau of Investigation notified ex-President Viktor Yanukovych of a new suspicion related to the Euromaidan civil unrest in Kiev, he is now accused of creating an organized criminal group.

"This morning, on November 5, 2021, an investigator of the state bureau of investigation, with consent of a prosecutor of the prosecutor general's office, notified the ex-president of the suspicion that he headed an organized criminal group. According to the investigation, the group included former officials of the internal affairs ministry, the security service and the armed forces. All of them are suspected of committing grave and especially grave criminal offenses during the mass protests that took place in the center of Kiev from February 18 to February 20, 2014," the Ukrainian State Bureau of Investigation said in a statement on Friday.