Ukrainian Investigators Working on 13 Criminal Cases Involving Ex-President Poroshenko

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2019) The Ukrainian State Bureau of Investigations is working on 13 criminal cases against former President Petro Poroshenko concerning potential illegal activities he committed while in office, Angelika Ivanova, the bureau's spokeswoman, told journalists on Friday.

The bureau previously questioned Poroshenko regarding the sale of the Kuznya na Rybalskomu shipbuilding and armament plant and suspected tax evasion during the acquisition of the Pryamyi tv channel.

"Currently there are 13 criminal proceedings, investigated by the state bureau due to possible violations of the law by members of the former government, including Petro Poroshenko," Ivanova said, without mentioning any specific case.

The investigations are part of incumbent President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's attempt to fight corruption, which is rife in the country, especially among high-level officials.