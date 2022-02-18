Ukrainian, Iranian Foreign Ministers Discuss Ukrainian Crisis, Downing of Boeing - Kiev

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th February, 2022) Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba discussed by phone on Thursday with his Iranian counterpart, Hossein Amirabdollahian, the security situation around Ukraine and the 2020 downing of a Ukrainian passenger plane in Tehran, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

"Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba held a telephone conversation with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian. The key issue of the conversation was the security situation near the state border and the temporarily occupied Ukrainian territories," the statement read, adding that "special attention was paid to the issue of the downing of flight PS752, the establishment of justice in this tragedy and prosecution of those responsible."

Kuleba also briefed Amirabdollahian on the alleged Russian military build-up, violations of ceasefire in Donbas and Russia's activities in the Black and Azov Seas, according to the statement.

"Ministers agreed that a new wave of aggression against our state serves interests of neither Ukraine, nor Iran nor any other country striving for peace and security. Dmytro Kuleba expressed his hope that Iran would use all possibilities of its bilateral relations with Russia in order to convey the stance of inadmissibility of further escalation," the ministry said.

Flight PS752 crashed shortly after takeoff from Tehran's international airport on January 8, 2020, after being mistakenly shot down by the Iranian military. The incident claimed the lives of all 167 passengers - mostly Canadian and Iranian nationals - and nine Ukrainian crew members.

Tehran has fervently rejected allegation of a deliberate attack on the passenger jet, with Iran's Civil Aviation Organization concluding that PS752 was brought down inadvertently by an Iranian missile after being mistaken for a hostile target amid confrontation with the United States.

The Iranian military said it was on high alert at the time of the accident, which happened hours after it fired missiles at two US bases in Iraq in retaliation for the drone strike that killed top Iranian general Qasem Soleimani.

Tensions around Ukraine escalated in recent months, with the United States and the European Union raising concerns over Russian military buildup at the Ukrainian border, and NATO urging allies to boost their military support for Kiev. Russia, in turn, has repeatedly dismissed allegations of intending to invade its neighbor, pointing out that NATO's military activity near Russian borders poses a threat to its national security while hampering efforts toward peaceful resolution in Ukraine.