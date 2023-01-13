Ukrainian-Israeli Foreign Ministers' Talks Postponed Due to 'Technical Issues'- Ambassador

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2023) A call between Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and his Israeli counterpart, Eli Cohen, has been postponed until next week due to "technical problems," Ukrainian Ambassador to Israel Yevgen Korniychuk said on Friday.

On January 3, Cohen and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov held a phone conversation to discuss the situation in Ukraine and bilateral ties. Kiev reportedly expressed discontent with the move, as the Ukrainian authorities wanted Israel to schedule negotiations with Ukraine before holding talks with Moscow.

"We will give (Israel's new government) a chance and work together to establish better cooperation," Korniychuk said, adding that the phone call between Cohen and Kuleba was delayed due to "technical problems," and that another one was scheduled for next week, according to the i24news broadcaster.

The ambassador also said that the phone call with Israel "wasn't very promising," as quoted by the broadcaster.

Last week, Cohen said during his swearing-in ceremony that Israel would "talk less" about the conflict in Ukraine but continue humanitarian aid to the people of Ukraine. In response to Cohen's words, Ukrainian Presidential Adviser Mykhailo Podolyak said that the Ukrainian authorities "accept, with respect, the positions of different countries," adding that Israel "can talk less, but the main thing is to take the right side."

The new Israeli government under re-elected Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was sworn in on December 29.