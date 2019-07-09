Ukrainian Journalist Attacked During Rally Outside NewsOne Channel in Kiev - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

A journalist from Ukraine's Strana.ua news outlet has been attacked during a rally organized by far-right Ukrainian activists outside the office of the NewsOne broadcaster, which was set to air a joint teleconference with a Russian TV channel, local media reported

On Monday, activists organized a rally outside the NewsOne's headquarters in Kiev amid public outcry over the planned video conference, which was canceled that same day.

Strana.ua said in a statement that its correspondent had been attacked by nationalists while covering the protest.

According to the media outlet, the journalist was asked by law enforcement officers to leave the rally "in order to avoid provocations."

NewsOne had planned to hold a teleconference with Russia's Rossiya 1 channel on July 12. The plans triggered public outrage in Ukraine, with the nation's chief prosecutor filing treason charges against NewsOne, which canceled the event over the threats to its personnel.