UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ukrainian Journalist Union Says Media Draft Bill Violates Free Speech

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 01st July 2020 | 01:02 AM

Ukrainian Journalist Union Says Media Draft Bill Violates Free Speech

The National Union of Journalists of Ukraine believes that the country's revised media bill violates the media workers' rights and requests it not be brought for a parliamentary vote, the head of the union, Sergiy Tomilenko, said on Tuesday

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2020) The National Union of Journalists of Ukraine believes that the country's revised media bill violates the media workers' rights and requests it not be brought for a parliamentary vote, the head of the union, Sergiy Tomilenko, said on Tuesday.

Earlier this year, Parliamentary Committee on Humanitarian and Information Policy forwarded a bill "On the Media" to the Verkhovna Rada that sought to introduce a slew of new rules and regulations for new media in the country. The bill has since received several revisions, including recommendations from the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe's Media Freedom Office. Although the bill has yet to be registered for a vote, lawmakers have begun preparing it for general consideration.

"The National Union of Journalists is demanding that the draft law 'On the Media' be removed from consideration due to systemic threats it poses to freedom of speech ... The text of the new document does not take into account any of the proposals submitted by the Union of Journalists after extensive consultations with regional journalists," Tomelinko wrote on his Facebook account.

The journalist also demanded that the draft bill be sent to the Venice Commission to analyze its compliance with Ukraine's obligations to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe.

The Union explained, in a declaration posted on its website, that the bill abolishes several other media-related bills that ensure the observance of journalists' rights and financial guarantees.

In addition, requiring online outlets to acquire licenses to publish content may stifle the industry, the Union warned. Currently, only radio stations are obligated to acquire licenses to broadcast in Ukraine.

Ukraine's media regulation law currently does not account for the plethora of new outlets that have emerged online. The draft bill looks to modernize legislation in that field to be in step with the European example.

The draft also contains stipulations to allow the blocking and closure of outlets found in violation.

Related Topics

Assembly Ukraine Europe Vote Facebook Venice May Media From Industry

Recent Stories

Strong management of COVID-19 outbreak repercussio ..

49 minutes ago

Ground station opens to track satellite built by A ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed raises value of prizes of 16th L ..

1 hour ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed announces conclusion of Phase ..

2 hours ago

Ministry of Health and Prevention carries out more ..

4 hours ago

UAE reaffirms support for Syrian people at Brussel ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.