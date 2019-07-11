UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ukrainian Journalist Union's Head Slams Summons Of NewsOne Chief Producer To Prosecutors

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 11th July 2019 | 01:50 AM

Ukrainian Journalist Union's Head Slams Summons of NewsOne Chief Producer to Prosecutors

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2019) The head of the National Union of Journalists of Ukraine (NUJU), Sergiy Tomilenko, has criticized the summons for questioning of NewsOne chief producer Vasyl Holovanov to Ukraine's Prosecutor General office amid a row over plans for a video conference with a Russian channel.

The teleconference was supposed to take place between Ukraine's NewsOne channel and Russia's Rossiya 1 broadcaster on July 12. Russian journalists Maria Sittel and Andrei Malakhov and their Ukrainian colleagues, Elena Kirik and Vasyl Holovanov, were set to host. However, NewsOne later said that the teleconference had been canceled over threats to its journalists and an information campaign against the broadcaster. Kiev announced a probe into the activities of NewsOne, accusing the broadcaster of providing media support to subversive activities targeting Ukraine.

"Hold on! This questioning is really a form of intimidation, not an attempt to clarify the situation. Ukraine's Prosecutor General office, which protects neither journalists nor media from attacks, has no trust," Tomilenko wrote in comments under Holovanov's post about his summoning to the prosecutor's office.

Holovanov said he was due to testify on Wednesday. It is not yet clear if the questioning has taken place.

In the meantime, NewsOne broadcaster is calling upon the Ukrainian authorities to stop putting pressure on it over its initiative to hold a teleconference with Russia.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Kiev July Post Media From

Recent Stories

Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation redu ..

2 hours ago

Ukraine Plans to Host Drills on Accidents Liquidat ..

2 hours ago

'Academia-Industry collaboration way for uplifting ..

2 hours ago

PTI govt determined to change destiny of people: R ..

2 hours ago

Lahore Development Authority starts measures to ha ..

2 hours ago

'Self-medication has negative impact on human heal ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.