KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2019) The head of the National Union of Journalists of Ukraine (NUJU), Sergiy Tomilenko, has criticized the summons for questioning of NewsOne chief producer Vasyl Holovanov to Ukraine's Prosecutor General office amid a row over plans for a video conference with a Russian channel.

The teleconference was supposed to take place between Ukraine's NewsOne channel and Russia's Rossiya 1 broadcaster on July 12. Russian journalists Maria Sittel and Andrei Malakhov and their Ukrainian colleagues, Elena Kirik and Vasyl Holovanov, were set to host. However, NewsOne later said that the teleconference had been canceled over threats to its journalists and an information campaign against the broadcaster. Kiev announced a probe into the activities of NewsOne, accusing the broadcaster of providing media support to subversive activities targeting Ukraine.

"Hold on! This questioning is really a form of intimidation, not an attempt to clarify the situation. Ukraine's Prosecutor General office, which protects neither journalists nor media from attacks, has no trust," Tomilenko wrote in comments under Holovanov's post about his summoning to the prosecutor's office.

Holovanov said he was due to testify on Wednesday. It is not yet clear if the questioning has taken place.

In the meantime, NewsOne broadcaster is calling upon the Ukrainian authorities to stop putting pressure on it over its initiative to hold a teleconference with Russia.