Ukrainian Journalists Assaulted 59 Times in 2021 - Union

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2021) Ukraine's National Union of Journalists has been alerted to 59 cases of physical abuse against media workers so far this year, its president said on Tuesday.

"We registered 59 incidents of physical abuse against journalists in the line of duty.

This means that a journalist in Ukraine comes under attack every five days," Sergiy Tomilenko was quoted as saying by the state news agency Ukrinform.

He said some media workers were beaten, while others had their cars torched or equipment damaged. The union reported 77 cases of violence against journalists in 2020 and 75 cases in 2019.

Tomilenko spoke at a German-sponsored public hearing on physical safety of journalists in Ukraine, which was timed to the UN-designated International Day to End Impunity for Crimes against Journalists.