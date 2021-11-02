UrduPoint.com

Ukrainian Journalists Assaulted 59 Times In 2021 - Union

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 02nd November 2021 | 08:12 PM

Ukrainian Journalists Assaulted 59 Times in 2021 - Union

Ukraine's National Union of Journalists has been alerted to 59 cases of physical abuse against media workers so far this year, its president said on Tuesday

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2021) Ukraine's National Union of Journalists has been alerted to 59 cases of physical abuse against media workers so far this year, its president said on Tuesday.

"We registered 59 incidents of physical abuse against journalists in the line of duty.

This means that a journalist in Ukraine comes under attack every five days," Sergiy Tomilenko was quoted as saying by the state news agency Ukrinform.

He said some media workers were beaten, while others had their cars torched or equipment damaged. The union reported 77 cases of violence against journalists in 2020 and 75 cases in 2019.

Tomilenko spoke at a German-sponsored public hearing on physical safety of journalists in Ukraine, which was timed to the UN-designated International Day to End Impunity for Crimes against Journalists.

Related Topics

Hearing Attack Ukraine 2019 2020 Media

Recent Stories

RPO pins badges to newly promoted Inspectors

RPO pins badges to newly promoted Inspectors

1 minute ago
 CM Quddus Bizenjo strongly condemns bomb blast in ..

CM Quddus Bizenjo strongly condemns bomb blast in Kharan

1 minute ago
 LNG reference adjourned till Nov 9, on request of ..

LNG reference adjourned till Nov 9, on request of defence lawyers

4 minutes ago
 Serena Hotels to create Adventure Diplomacy Group

Serena Hotels to create Adventure Diplomacy Group

5 minutes ago
 Leonardo, OneWeb Joint Venture to Offer Pentagon G ..

Leonardo, OneWeb Joint Venture to Offer Pentagon Global Satellite Links

5 minutes ago
 SBWC showcases Sharjah’s vast market potential t ..

SBWC showcases Sharjah’s vast market potential to Dutch, Brazilian female entr ..

58 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.