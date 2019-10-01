UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ukrainian Journalists Demand Resignation Of President's Spokeswoman For Unethical Behavior

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 41 seconds ago Tue 01st October 2019 | 06:18 PM

Ukrainian Journalists Demand Resignation of President's Spokeswoman for Unethical Behavior

Members of Ukrainian independent journalists' group Initsiativa 34 have demanded that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's press secretary, Iuliia Mendel, be fired over her alleged physical confrontation with a journalist

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2019) Members of Ukrainian independent journalists' group Initsiativa 34 have demanded that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's press secretary, Iuliia Mendel, be fired over her alleged physical confrontation with a journalist.

On Friday, Mendel allegedly physically prevented journalist Serhiy Andrushko of Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty's Ukrainian Service from asking Zelenskyy a question. Some media reports have claimed that the press secretary attacked the journalist by pushing him.

"We demand that Iuliia Mendel be relieved of her responsibilities as press secretary of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy due to her unprofessional and unethical behavior," the group wrote on Facebook.

On Saturday, Ukraine's National Journalists Union demanded that Mendel issue a formal apology.

Mendel has meanwhile maintained that she did not push Andrushko and was merely trying to protect the president's personal space.

Initsiativa 34 was formed in January and unites various independent Ukrainian journalists in their commitment to protect media freedom in the country.

The state of press freedom in Ukraine has continued to deteriorate despite the country's aspiration to meet European standards. Most notably, journalist Pavel Sheremet was killed in a 2016 car bomb blast, an act which investigators have attributed to his professional pursuits. In 2018, authorities detained RIA Novosti Ukraine portal head Kirill Vyshinsky on charges of treason. He was held in custody in excess of 400 days without proper court proceedings. Attacks on reporters by far-right nationalists and newsroom shakedowns are also on the rise.

Related Topics

Bomb Blast Ukraine Facebook Car January 2016 2018 Media From Court

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate Chinese President on 70th ..

4 minutes ago

India accepts all conditions of Pakistan on Kartar ..

16 minutes ago

Poor cleanliness arrangements irk residents of Can ..

43 seconds ago

Sindh University extends date for submission of se ..

44 seconds ago

Eurasian Economic Union Leaders Approve Common Fin ..

46 seconds ago

Matches in Abbottabad and Rawalpindi end without a ..

31 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.