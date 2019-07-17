Ukrainian Language Law Not Internal Matter, Aimed at Fracturing Country - Nebenzia

The enactment of the Ukrainian language law is not an internal matter but rather stems from an intention to divide the country further, Russia's Ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia told the UN Security Council on Tuesday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2019) The enactment of the Ukrainian language law is not an internal matter but rather stems from an intention to divide the country further, Russia 's Ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia told the UN Security Council on Tuesday.

"This is an issue that is not an internal matter in Ukraine; we categorically reject this interpretation," Nebenzia said. "The matter of linguistic and cultural identity lies at the very heart of the tragic fracture that the country endured following the Maidan coup in 2014."

Nebenzia said the threat to prohibit the use of the Russian language as an official one in southeast Ukraine was voiced by the Maidan representatives who triggered the internal divides, confrontation and territorial fracture.

On May 22, then-President Petro Poroshenko signed a law making Ukrainian the only authorized language in education, the judiciary, health care and all major state services. The full switch to Ukrainian-language education is expected on September 1, 2020.

The law triggered criticism from a number of top-ranked Russian officials for, on the one hand, de facto segregating non-Ukrainian-speaking citizens into an "outcast" group with limited access to social services, and, on the other hand, targeting the Russian language specifically, since English and other EU languages were given certain exemptions.

Relations between Moscow and Kiev deteriorated in 2014 after Crimea's reunification with Russia and the crisis in the eastern Ukrainian regions of Donetsk and Luhansk, known together as Donbas, which proclaimed independence following what they considered to be a coup in Kiev that February. Ukraine has accused Russia of interfering in its domestic affairs and being involved in Donbas conflict.

In 2013 and 2014, Kiev's Maidan square witnessed months of pro-European protests sparked by then Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych's refusal to sign the Ukraine-EU Association Agreement. In February 2014, the government was toppled, with violent clashes with law enforcement officials claiming some 100 civilian lives.