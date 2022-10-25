Ukrainian Lawmaker Comes to Taiwan for Assembly of World Movement for Democracy - Reports

UrduPoint.com

Ukrainian lawmaker and leader of the Holos party Kira Rudik arrived in Taiwan to attend the 11th Global Assembly of the World Movement for Democracy, Taiwanese media reported on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2022) Ukrainian lawmaker and leader of the Holos party Kira Rudik arrived in Taiwan to attend the 11th Global Assembly of the World Movement for Democracy, Taiwanese media reported on Tuesday.

The assembly is scheduled to take place from October 25-27, with 300 activists, officials and experts from over 70 countries expected to participate in the event, according to Taiwan's Central news Agency (CNA).

"Right now Ukraine is at the forefront of that ('fighting for democracy') and we need everybody as our allies... And this is why it is so important to acknowledge the support that Taiwan was giving to Ukraine, and the support is increasing and I want to extend my gratefulness for that," Rudik told the CNA.

The Ukrainian lawmaker, who also serves on the committee for digital transformation in the Ukrainian parliament, said that she had come to the island to see its advanced cybersecurity systems and to meet with representatives of the Taiwanese digital industry.

Taiwan has been governed independently from mainland China since 1949. Beijing views the island as its province, while Taiwan a territory with its own elected government maintains that it is an autonomous country but stops short of declaring independence. Beijing opposes any official contacts of foreign states with Taipei and considers Chinese sovereignty over the island indisputable.

