Ukrainian Lawmaker Expects Russia, Ukraine to Exchange Prisoners on Friday

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2019) The Russian-Ukrainian prisoner exchange is expected to be held on Friday, and Ukrainian film director Oleg Sentsov, serving 20 years in a Russian prison for allegedly plotting acts of terrorism, has already been transferred to Lefortovo detention facility, Ukrainian lawmaker Akhtem Chiygoz, a member of the European Solidarity faction, said on Thursday.

"Oleg Sentsov is in Lefortovo. According to the information that I have, they should all arrive together [in Ukraine] on Friday," Chiygoz said, as aired by Pryamiy broadcaster.

He also said that while changes were possible, the prisoner exchange had been "put on track."