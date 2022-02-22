Ukrainian Lawmaker Introduces to Rada Draft Resolution on Severing Ties With Russia

Ukrainian lawmaker Oleksiy Honcharenko, from the European Solidarity parliamentary faction, on Tuesday introduced a draft resolution on severing diplomatic relations with Russia to the parliament

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2022) Ukrainian lawmaker Oleksiy Honcharenko, from the European Solidarity parliamentary faction, on Tuesday introduced a draft resolution on severing diplomatic relations with Russia to the parliament.

"Ukraine must break diplomatic relations with Russia! Today I urgently filed a relevant resolution with the Verkhovna Rada (the parliament)," Honcharenko wrote on his Facebook page.